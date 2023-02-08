South Dakota Investment Council Takes $965,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,597,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,860,000 after acquiring an additional 491,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,568,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.6 %

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.