South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,700 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

BRX stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

