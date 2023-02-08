South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,766 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 45.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

