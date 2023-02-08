South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.17% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $201,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,736,001.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

DFIN stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

