South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $145.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

