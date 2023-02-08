South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 428,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 144,625 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 318,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,924 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,175 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

