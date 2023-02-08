South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 337.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.24. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $147.54. The company has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

