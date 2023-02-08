South Dakota Investment Council Makes New Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,131 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $114.34 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $124.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

