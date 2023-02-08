South Dakota Investment Council Buys 5,793 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. DA Davidson reduced their target price on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

