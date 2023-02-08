Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 277 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.6% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,482,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,517,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $117.78. The firm has a market cap of $473.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

