Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Shares Down 1.1%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $26.98. 1,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Sound Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

Institutional Trading of Sound Equity Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Sound Equity Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.