SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Down 16.7%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) dropped 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 51,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 74,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

SolarWindow Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

