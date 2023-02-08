Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59, Briefing.com reports. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 guidance to $2.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.02-$2.02 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.54. 214,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,205. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.12. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $145.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.78.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

