Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Earnings Results

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59, Briefing.com reports. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 guidance to $2.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.02-$2.02 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

