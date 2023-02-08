Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.18. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 331,475 shares.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time data information systems to the industrial automation and financial trading markets. It also develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The firm offers SkkyHub service, DataHub middleware, Skkynet DataHub service on Microsoft Azure, and Embedded Toolkit (ETK) software.

