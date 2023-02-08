SKALE Network (SKL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23.54 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $178.92 million and approximately $23.54 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00444020 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.53 or 0.29412696 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00417379 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,178,186,004 tokens. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

