SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SITE Centers also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10 to $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,887. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered SITE Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.85.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 77.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SITE Centers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

