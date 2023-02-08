Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.46. 38,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,080. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $124.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,781.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

