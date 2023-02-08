Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group updated its FY23 guidance to $11.70-11.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.70-$11.95 EPS.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.1 %

SPG stock opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.80. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $147.50.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

