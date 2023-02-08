Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group updated its FY23 guidance to $11.70-11.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.70-$11.95 EPS.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after acquiring an additional 86,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,886,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,373 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,748,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,037,000 after purchasing an additional 511,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

