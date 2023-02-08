Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $580,000 in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 64,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $111,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

