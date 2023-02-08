Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 43,564 Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 88.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 211,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

