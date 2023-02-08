Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 45.26 and last traded at 45.26. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at 46.59.

Seven & i Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 43.27.

About Seven & i



Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

