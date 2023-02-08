Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Shares Gap Up to $10.31

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $10.70. Semper Paratus Acquisition shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 3,791 shares traded.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

Institutional Trading of Semper Paratus Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $20,660,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,770,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 370,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 263.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,628,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,905 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 143.6% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 663,415 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,083,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

