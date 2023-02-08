Sanford Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $484,528,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $408,331,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

