Sanford Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,004 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.9% during the second quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 614,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $93,174,000 after purchasing an additional 190,562 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $226.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $565.16 billion, a PE ratio of 94.35, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.32 and a 200 day moving average of $156.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

