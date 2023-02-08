RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $22,835.80 or 0.99858651 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $79.94 million and approximately $30,652.56 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,500.55425527 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 23,194.42307801 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $31,116.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

