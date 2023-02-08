Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

RCL stock opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $90.55. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

