Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,550 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $31,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RY shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE RY opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

