Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

REXR stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

