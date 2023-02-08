Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $117.06 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $117.06 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00051606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00019204 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00227610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11508629 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,031,931.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

