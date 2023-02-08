Request Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.65 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Request has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $115.79 million and $5.65 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00051150 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00019346 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00226070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11508629 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,031,931.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars.

