Reko International Group (OTCMKTS:RKIGF) Shares Down 3.6%

Reko International Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKIGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Reko International Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

About Reko International Group

Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures various engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the design and construction of specialty machines and lean cell factory automation solutions, and robotics integration; precision machining of critical components and assemblies; and plastic injection and compression acoustic molds.

