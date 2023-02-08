Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $5.77 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,797 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $99.00. The company had a trading volume of 704,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,519. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

