Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 11,915,156 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

