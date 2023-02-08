RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.54

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.54 and traded as low as $13.42. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 63,773 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $133.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 61.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RCM Technologies news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $114,726.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,845.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RCM Technologies news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $114,726.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,845.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $369,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,529. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

