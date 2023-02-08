RBC Bearings (RBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect RBC Bearings to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. RBC Bearings has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.32 million. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $240.28 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.57.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

