Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $0.29

Raydium (RAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $51.16 million and approximately $23.22 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,731,460 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

