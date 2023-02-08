Raydium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $51.67 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001344 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $55.20 million and approximately $51.67 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00444020 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.53 or 0.29412696 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00417379 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,564,235 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

