Ravencoin Trading 15.2% Higher This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $396.26 million and approximately $29.87 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Ravencoin Coin Profile
Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,188,172,115 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ravencoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
