Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0314 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $381.24 million and approximately $21.54 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002508 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00444480 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,760.93 or 0.29443158 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00418941 BTC.
About Ravencoin
RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,191,439,500 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.
Ravencoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
