Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.00 million-$778.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $680.22 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.81-0.88 EPS.
Rapid7 Price Performance
Shares of RPD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $118.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
Rapid7 Company Profile
Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.
