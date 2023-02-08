Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.00 million-$778.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $680.22 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.81-0.88 EPS.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $118.25.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.