RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Down 6.9%

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12.10 ($0.15). 153,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 322% from the average session volume of 36,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

RA International Group Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.91 million and a PE ratio of 1,210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.52.

About RA International Group

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

