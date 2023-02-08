Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 840,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,181 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $103,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $145.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.17. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.