QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $112.59 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $112.59 million and $122,762.82 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00050320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00019136 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00227042 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002766 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00148523 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $126,756.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.