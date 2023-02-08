QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $113.12 million and $111,822.72 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00051378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029796 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019136 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00227532 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002789 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0014711 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $121,573.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

