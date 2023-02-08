Qtum (QTUM) Trading 11.3% Higher This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $305.69 million and $49.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00012667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.19 or 0.07242652 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00088904 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00029919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00066344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025696 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,527,580 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

