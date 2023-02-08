Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. 562,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,312. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $230,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 21.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 37.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.