Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on META. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.92.

META stock opened at $191.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.74.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $537,062.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,337 shares of company stock worth $4,532,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

