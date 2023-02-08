Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $63.30 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

